Sensex Rises Over 150 Points, Nifty Crosses 12,200 In Early Trade

The markets are likely to move in a tight range due to mixed cues, say analysts

Domestic stock markets started Thursday's session with mild gains tracking a positive trend in Asian peers. The S&P BSE Sensex index rose as much as 172.57 points to touch 41,478.59 in early trade, and the broader NSE Nifty benchmark climbed to as high as 12,230.95, up 48.45 points from the previous close. Gains across most sectors, led by banking, automobile and metal shares, supported the markets. The markets are likely to move in a tight range due to mixed cues, say analysts.

At 9:20 am, the Sensex traded 111.18 points - or 0.27 per cent - higher at 41,417.20 while the Nifty was up 30.30 points - or 0.25 per cent - at 12,212.80.

Market breadth was positive, with 626 stocks moving higher and 226 trading lower on the BSE. On the NSE, 995 stocks advanced while 495 declined.

Thirty seven stocks on the 50-scrip index moved higher at the time. Top percentage gainers were JSW Steel, Tata Steel, Hindalkco, Vedanta and Bharti Airtel, trading between 0.95 per cent and 1.81 per cent higher.

On the other hand, Zee Entertainment, Coal India, Titan, NTPC and UPL - down between 0.35 per cent and 1.73 per cent - were the top laggards.

Reliance Industries, ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank and Bharti Airtel contributed the most to the gain in Sensex, together accounting for a gain of more than 50 points in the index.

Equities in other Asian markets kicked off the New Year higher after a day's holiday on optimism about an end to the US-China trade dispute. Investors cheered news that the US and China will sign a trade pact soon after a year of volatile negotiations between the world's two largest economies.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.35 per cent in morning trade after rising 5.6 per cent in December. Markets in Japan were closed for a national holiday.

US President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that the first phase of the trade deal with China would be signed on January 15 at the White House. Rising hopes for a resolution to the US-China trade war helped propel global equities to record highs late last year.

"While global markets will resume from their year-end holidays, Indian markets would be looking ahead for the Q3 corporate earnings results and any significant developments from the government before the Union Budget,” said Siddhartha Khemka, head of retail research at Motilal Oswal Financial Services.

On Wednesday, the domestic markets gave up most of the intraday gains by the end of the session. The S&P BSE Sensex index ended 52.28 points - or 0.13 per cent - higher at 41,306.02 and the broader NSE Nifty benchmark settled at 12,182.50, up 14.05 points - or 0.12 per cent - from the previous close.