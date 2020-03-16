Sensex, Nifty Close 8% Lower Amid Global Selloff, Virus Scare

Banking and metal stocks were the worst hit

Domestic stock markets took yet another hit on Monday amid a global selloff as investors worried about the fast-spreading coronavirus pandemic, even after the US central bank delivered another surprise rate cut to shield the world's largest economy from the outbreak. The S&P BSE Sensex index plummeted as much as 2,827.18 points to hit 31,276.30 during the session, and the broader NSE Nifty 50 benchmark dropped to as low as 9,165.10, down 790.1 points from the previous close. A selloff across sectors hurt the markets, with financial and metal stocks being the worst hit.

The Sensex ended 2,713.41 points - or 7.96 per cent - lower at 31,390.07, and the Nifty settled at 9,197.40, down 757.80 points - or 7.61 per cent - from the previous close.

Analysts say domestic fundamentals took a back seat as the coronavirus pandemic continued to spook the global markets.

Equity markets in other parts of the world were hammered after emergency rate cuts in the US and New Zealand, and a raft of steps by policymakers worldwide failed to stem the rout in markets spooked by the broadening fallout of the coronavirus.

MSCI's index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan fell 0.5 per cent, to a level not seen since early 2017, while Japan's Nikkei was up 0.1 per cent following an over 6 per cent decline on Friday to the lowest since late 2016 and South Korea's KOSPI was a shade weaker.

Overnight in the US, the Federal Reserve cut the key interest rate by 100 basis points to a target range of 0 per cent to 0.25 per cent, saying that it would expand its balance sheet by at least $700 billion in coming weeks.

Meanwhile, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das is scheduled to address a press conference at 4 pm. There is an increasing clamor for the central bank to take measures to cushion the pain in the economy as the rising number of coronavirus cases are resulting in closure of malls, multiplexes and other businesses across the country.