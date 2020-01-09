Sensex Ends 635 Points Higher, Nifty Reclaims 12,200

The Sensex ended 634.61 points - or 1.55 per cent - higher at 41,452.35, while the Nifty settled at 12,215.90 - up 190.55 points - or 1.58 per cent - from its previous close. Forty three stocks on the 50-scrip index finished the session with gains.

Top percentage gainers on the Nifty 50 benchmark index were JSW Steel, Bharti Infratel, Tata Motors, ICICI Bank and IndusInd Bank, ending between 3.37 per cent and 5.90 per cent higher. On the other hand, TCS, Coal India, HCL Tech, Britannia and GAIL - settling between 0.36 per cent and 1.56 per cent lower - were among the top Nifty losers.

Market breadth was sharply positive, with 1,819 shares ending higher on the BSE against 751 closing lower. On the NSE, 1,337 stocks rose whereas 464 dropped.

ICICI Bank, Reliance Industries and HDFC contributed the most to the gain in Sensex, together accounting for a more than 300-point gain in the index.

The NSE's India VIX index - which gauges the markets' expectation of volatility in the near term - ended 10.16 per cent lower, after plummeting as much as 16.91 per cent during the session.

Equities in other Asian markets rebounded with MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rising 1 per cent, reversing Wednesday's losses. Japan's Nikkei rose 1.8 per cent, lifting stocks to their highest for the year so far.

US President Donald Trump responded overnight to an Iranian attack on US forces with sanctions, not violence. Iran offered no immediate signal it would retaliate further over a January 3 US strike that killed one of its senior military commanders.

Crude oil prices returned to the levels seen before the killing of Iranian commander Qassem Soleimani by the US last week. Brent futures - the global benchmark for crude oil - prices crept up from month lows hit overnight to $65.84 per barrel, about where they began the year.

Meanwhile, the government lifted restrictions on the use of coal mined domestically and eased bidding rules from March, as India aims to attract foreign mining companies and reduce imports of the fossil fuel.