Sensex Drops Over 150 Points, Nifty Slips Below 12,250

At 1:22 pm, the Sensex traded 126.62 points - or 0.30 per cent - lower at 41,554.92 while the Nifty was down 21.90 points - or 0.18 per cent - at 12,249.90. Twenty eight stocks on the 50-scrip index traded higher at the time. Reliance Industries, Nestle, SBI, Bharti Airtel and Britannia - trading between 1.14 per cent and 2.04 per cent lower - were the top percentage Nifty laggards. On the other hand, top gainers on the benchmark index were Zee Entertainment, Vedanta, Dr Reddy's Laboratories, UPL and Hero MotoCorp, up between 1.15 per cent and 3.36 per cent at the time. Reliance Industries, ICICI Bank and SBI were the top drags on Sensex.



Domestic stock markets struggled against mild losses on Monday taking a breather from a record-breaking spree that lasted four consecutive sessions. The S&P BSE Sensex declined as much as 155.69 points to hit 41,525.85 at the lowest level during the session, and the broader NSE Nifty benchmark slipped to as low as 12,229.30, down 42.5 points from the previous close. Losses in banking, energy and infrastructure shares outweighed gains in automobile and metal shares.