Sensex, Nifty Turn Negative Amid Volatile Trading

Domestic stock markets reversed direction after a positive start on Wednesday, amid volatility, as concerns about the impact of the coronavirus outbreak on world business continued to scare investors. The S&P BSE Sensex declined to as low as 30,056.74 in the first hour of trade, down 522.35 points from the previous close, after having touched 31,101.77 on the upside during the session. The broader Nifty 50 index moved in a broad range of 302.7 points, hitting 8,824.85 on the downside after touching an intraday high of 9,127.55. Selling in banking, financial services and automobile shares pulled the markets lower; however, gains in IT and pharmaceutical stocks curbed the fall.

At 10:02 am, the Sensex traded 406.89 points - or 1.33 per cent - lower at 30,172.20 while the Nifty was down 112.50 points - or 1.25 per cent - at 8,854.55.

Market breadth was negative, with an advance-decline ratio of 1:2. On the NSE, 503 stocks traded higher against 1,160 moved in the opposite direction.

Thirty seven in the Nifty basket of 50 stocks moved lower. Top percentage losers were IndusInd Bank, Axis Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Bajaj Finance and Bharat Petroleum, trading between 3.78 per cent and 7.95 per cent lower.

On the other hand, Yes Bank shares were up 25.23 per cent at the time, losing some steam after having risen 49.96 per cent in early deals, extending gains after rating agency Moody's upgraded the private sector lender's outlook. The bank is set to start full banking operations at 6 pm.

Zee Entertainment, Infosys, Vedanta and Sun Pharma - trading between 1.84 per cent and 10.44 per cent - were the other Nifty gainers.

Kotak Mahindra Bank, ICICI Bank and Axis Bank were the top drags on Sensex, together accounting for a fall of 200 points in the benchmark index.

Equity markets elsewhere in Asia opened in the green. In Japan, shares remained in positive territory with the Nikkei 225 index gaining 1.47 per cent and the Topix index adding 2.17 per cent.

Overnight in the US, stock market benchmark indices ended higher in a rebound after one of the ugliest days on record for the market in the prior session as the administration outlined some measures to combat the coronavirus fallout that were deemed positive by investors.

The Dow Jones rose 5.2 per cent - after recording its worst point drop in history on Monday, the Nasdaq Composite 6.2 per cent higher and the S&P 500 ended nearly 6 per cent higher.

The Trump administration proposed a $850 billion stimulus package to support the economy, battered by the coronavirus, and also considered sending Americans $1,000 checks within two weeks.

Morgan Stanley said in a note that the coronavirus outbreak (COVID-19) is likely to trigger a global recession.

On Tuesday, the Sensex had ended 810.98 points - or 2.58 per cent - lower at 30,579.09 and the Nifty settled at 8,967.05, down 230.35 points - or 2.50 per cent - from the previous close, as the benchmark indices extended losses to lose 10 per cent each in two trading sessions.