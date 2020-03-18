Sensex, Nifty Likely To Open On Positive Note Today

Domestic stock markets are likely to start Wednesday's session on a positive note amid gains in global peers where equities rebounded from recent lows amid the coronavirus scare. The Singapore Exchange (SGX) Nifty futures - an early indicator of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) Nifty index - rose as much as 167.5 points to touch 9,067.50 ahead of the opening of Indian markets. At 8:12 am, the SGX Nifty futures traded 128.25 points - or 1.44 per cent - higher at 9,028.25.

Benchmark indices in Asia opened in the green on Wednesday morning as stocks on Wall Street bounced back overnight. In Japan, shares remained in positive territory as the Nikkei 225 gained 1.47% while the Topix index added 2.17 per cent.

US stocks finished higher on Tuesday, staging a rebound after one of the ugliest days on record for the market in the prior session as the administration outlined some measures to combat the coronavirus fallout that were deemed positive by investors.

The Dow Jones closed higher by 5.2 per cent, or 1,049 points on Tuesday after recording its worst point drop in history on Monday. The Nasdaq Composite ended 6.2 per cent higher and S&P 500 rose nearly 6 per cent.

The Trump administration proposed a $850 billion stimulus package to support the economy, battered by the coronavirus, and also considered sending Americans $1,000 checks within two weeks.

Meanwhile, in a note on March 17, Morgan Stanley has said that COVID-19 is likely to trigger a global recession.

Oil prices steadied early on Wednesday after sliding to their lowest in four years, sapped by fears for fuel demand and the global economy amid travel and social lockdowns triggered by the coronavirus epidemic in a number of countries around the world.

Brent crude was up 8 cents, or 0.3%, at $28.81 a barrel by 0029 GMT, after falling earlier to $28.40, the lowest since early 2016. The international benchmark fell 4.3% on Tuesday.

The BSE Sensex had closed with a loss of 811 points, or 2.58 percent at 30,579.09, while Nifty ended 230 points, or 2.50 per cent, down at 8,967.05, on Tuesday. The BSE Midcap and Smallcap indices also closed 1.84 per cent and 2.27 per cent down respectively.