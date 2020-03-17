Sensex, Nifty Clock Cautious Gains As Coronavirus Pummels Global Markets

At 12:03 pm, the Sensex traded 270.09 points - or 0.86 per cent - higher at 31,660.16 while the Nifty was up 102.35 points - or 1.11 per cent - at 9,299.75. The NSE's India VIX index - which gauges the market's expectation of volatility in the near term - climbed 6.5 per cent to scale a fresh 11-year high.

Thirty five stocks in the Nifty basket of 50 shares moved higher at the time. Top percentage gainers were Yes Bank, Power Grid, Coal India, Sun Pharma and Hindustan Unilever, trading between 5.52 per cent and 59.57 per cent higher. On the other hand, Zee Entertainment Bharti Infratel, Bajaj Finserv, Kotak Mahindra Bank and Infosys were the top Nifty losers, down between 1.65 per cent and 10.37 per cent.

Yes Bank shares soared as much as 72.91 per cent to Rs 64.15 apiece on the BSE during the session, compared with their previous close of Rs 37.10, after credit ratings major Moody's upgraded its rating on the troubled private sector lender and changed its outlook to "positive".

Reliance Industries, HUL and ITC were the biggest contributors to the gain in Sensex, together accounting for a rise of more than 200 points in the index.

Market breadth was largely neutral with a negative bias, with 1,003 stocks trading higher and 1,121 moving lower on the BSE. On the NSE, 850 stocks advanced while 888 declined in early afternoon deals.

The Reserve Bank of India on Monday announced steps to tackle the impact of the coronavirus outbreak on the economy, but left interest rates unchanged, adding that it stands ready to take any further measures as necessary.

While some analysts said the gains on Tuesday were just a blip and investors were still in panic mode, others sounded hopeful of more government support to reduce the severity of the virus outbreak, which has wreaked havoc on businesses and supply chains.

"There is potential that the RBI might do more, and there is hope," said Anand James, chief marketing strategist at Geojit Financial Services.

Most Asian shares fell on Tuesday a day after Wall Street's historic market rout, with fleeting initial gains evaporating as the coronavirus remained a major risk to economic growth. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan gave up early gains to trade 0.43 per cent lower. Japan's Nikkei stock index slid 2.79 per cent and South Korea's KOSPI was off 3.2 per cent. Australian shares were up 0.5 per cent although this followed a massive plunge of almost 10 per cent on Monday.