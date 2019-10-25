Sensex, Nifty Likely To Open Lower Today; SBI, Tata Motors Earnings In Focus

Domestic stock markets are likely to start Friday's session on a lower note, as indicated by the Singapore Exchange (SGX) Nifty futures. At 8:30 am, the SGX Nifty futures traded 33.00 points - or 0.28 per cent - lower at 11,582.50. The SGX Nifty futures are an early indicator of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) Nifty index in India. Equities in other Asian markets inched up on Friday, tracking small gains in world markets as economic growth concerns somewhat eased. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was 0.13 per cent higher in early trade. Japan's Nikkei ticked up 0.15 per cent and Australian shares added 0.66 per cent.

On Thursday, the S&P BSE Sensex index had ended 38.44 points - or 0.10 per cent - lower at 39,020.39 and the broader NSE Nifty benchmark settled at 11,582.60, down 21.50 points - or 0.19 per cent - from its previous close.

Here's what to expect from the domestic share markets (Sensex and Nifty) today: