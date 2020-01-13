Sensex, Nifty Likely To Open Higher Today

At8:28 am, the SGX Nifty futures were up 43.00 points - or 0.35 per cent - at12,334.00

Domestic stock markets are likely to start Monday's session on a positive note amid strong gains in Asian peers where equities held hear 19-month highs. The Singapore Exchange (SGX) Nifty futures - an early indicator of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) Nifty index in India - rose as much as 45 points to 12,336.00 ahead of the opening of Indian markets. At 8:28 am, the SGX Nifty futures were up 43.00 points - or 0.35 per cent - at 12,334.00.

Infosys shares will be in focus after the IT major kicked off the earnings season last Friday. For the quarter ended December 31, the country's second largest IT services company reported a net profit of Rs 4,457 crore, beating analysts' expectations.

The company also said it found no evidence of financial misconduct by its executives following a investigation into whistleblower complaints.

The government will release consumer inflation data after market hours on Monday. The data will offer more clarity on the monetary policy in the near term.

Equities in other share markets paused near 19-month peaks ahead of the expected signing on a US-China trade deal, though talks on a phase two package are likely to drag on for months.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan barely budged, having hit the highest since mid-2018 last week. Japan's Nikkei was closed for a holiday.

The main event of the week will be the signing of the Phase 1 trade deal between the United States and China on Wednesday. The Trump administration has invited at least 200 people to the White House for the ceremony.

The S&P BSE Sensex index had ended 147.37 points - or 0.36 per cent - higher at 41,599.72 on Friday, and the broader NSE Nifty benchmark settled at 12,256.80, up 40.90 points - or 0.33 per cent - from the previous close.