Sensex, Nifty Open Lower

Domestic stock markets started Thursday's session on a lacklustre note tracking weakness in global peers, following a coronavirus-driven plunge in US economic activity and increasing gloomy outlooks for Asia. The S&P BSE Sensex index opened 284.3 points lower at 30,095.51, and the broader NSE Nifty benchmark started the session at 8,851.25, down 74.05 points from the previous close. In Asia, growth will grind to zero for the first time in 60 years in 2020, the International Monetary Fund said, as exporters are pounded by slumping demand and anti-virus measures force consumers to stay home and shops to shut down.

Equities in other Asian markets moved lower, with MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan last seen trading down 0.6 per cent, and Japan's Nikkei benchmark down 1.3 per cent.

Benchmark indexes in Australia, Korea, Hong Kong and Shanghai also posted falls between 0.3 per cent and 1.5 per cent.

E-mini futures for the S&P 500 were 0.3 per cent lower, following a 2.2 per cent drop on Wall Street overnight.

Oil prices - a barometer of global growth - crept from overnight lows but remained weak as poor demand outweighs support from a record output cut agreed last weekend. Brent crude was last up 2.5 at $28.38 a barrel.

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) shares were in focus, ahead of the release of earnings for the quarter ended March 31 by the country's largest IT services company.

After market hours on Wednesday, Wipro reported a net profit of Rs 2,326.1 crore for the quarter ended March 31, down 5.29 per cent compared the previous quarter and below analysts' estimate.

On Wednesday, the Sensex had ended a volatile session 310.21 points - or 1.01 per cent - lower at 30,379.81 and the Nifty settled at 8,925.30, down 68.55 points - or 0.76 per cent - from the previous close. Analysts said profit booking in the second half of the session erased all of the intraday gains in the indices.