Sensex Down Over 100 Points As Markets Retreat From All-Time Highs

At 9:19 am, the Sensex traded 175.04 points - or 0.42 per cent - higher at 42,120.41 while the Nifty was up 42.55 points - or 0.34 per cent - at 12,394.90.

At that time, 37 stocks on the 50-scrip benchmark index moved higher. Power Grid, Yes Bank, Bharti Infratel, HCL Tech and HDFC, up between 1.12 per cent and 4.89 per cent, were the top percentage gainers in the Nifty.

On the other hand, Indian Oil, Bharti Airtel, ONGC, Grasim and TCS - down between 0.41 per cent and 5.10 per cent - were the biggest Nifty laggards.

HDFC, Reliance Industries and ICICI Bank contributed the most to the gain in Sensex, together pushing the index more than 100 points higher.

Equities in other Asian markets neared a 20-month top on Monday as Wall Street extended its run of record peaks on solid US economic data and lashes of liquidity from the US central bank.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 0.1 per cent, after notching its highest close since June 2018. Japan's Nikkei added 0.2 per cent to be near its highest in 15 months. Chinese shares opened firm with the blue-chip CSI300 index up 0.2 per cent.

Crude oil prices rose as oilfields in southwest Libya began shutting down in anricipation of tighter supply ahead. Brent crude futures - the global benchmark for crude oil - were last seen trading 76 cents higher at $65.61 per barrel. India meets more than 80 per cent of its oil requirement through imports.

The S&P BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty benchmark indices had ended flat on Friday after a volatile session, in which the 30-scrip index registered a new all-time high of 42,063.93. On that day, the Sensex closed 12.81 points - or 0.03 per cent - higher at 41,945.37 whereas the Nifty settled at 12,352.35, down 3.15 points from its previous close.

HDFC Bank, the country's largest private lender by market value on Saturday posted a nearly 33 per cent jump in net profit to Rs 7,416 crore for the third quarter of current financial year, helped by growth in its loans portfolio.