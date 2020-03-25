Sensex, Nifty Close 7% Higher, Extend Gains To Second Straight Day

Domestic stock markets soared more than 6 per cent, in a late-afternoon surge, as India began a 21-day countrywide lockdown to curb the spread of the deadly coronavirus pandemic and on expectations that the government would soon unveil a stimulus package soon to cushion the economy from the economic fall-out of Covid-19. The Sensex ended 1,861.75 points - or 6.98 per cent - higher at 28,535.78, and the Nifty settled at 8,317.85, up 516.80 points - or 6.6 per cent - from the previous close. Buying in energy and financial sectors pushed the markets higher, but analysts said high volatility cannot be ruled out in the near term amid the rising number of COVID-19 cases.

The S&P BSE Sensex index jumped as much as 2,116.16 points to touch an intra-day high of 28,790.19 in afternoon deals, and the broader NSE Nifty 50 benchmark had climbed to a high of 8,376.75, up 575.7 points from the previous close before ending marginally off their highs.

On Tuesday night, the Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a 21-day nationwide lockdown with effect from Tuesday midnight to contain the spread of COVID-19. Coronavirus has already claimed 10 lives and infected more than 500 people across the country.

The Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced a slew of relief measures for taxpayers and businesses on Tuesday evening to aid the fight against the fast-spreading coronavirus pandemic. The Finance minister also that the government may come up with an economic package to prevent the COVID-19 pandemic from causing major harm to the economy,

"Gains in global markets are supportive and expectations of domestic stimulus have now gone up," said Neeraj Dewan, director at Quantum Securities.