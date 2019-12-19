Sensex, Nifty Recoup Losses; Sensex Claws Back Above 41,600

Asian markets pulled back as the investors decided to booked profits ahead of holiday week

The markets have recouped their early losses and currently trading flat, with a positive bias. At 11.45am, the Sensex was trading at 41, 601, higher by 41 points or 0.12 per cent and the Nifty was at 12,233, up 11 points or 0.10 per cent. The BSE Midcap index is at 14,824, higher by 35 points or 0.4 per cent and the Smallcap indexs at 13,415, up 29 points or 0.2 per cent.

The top gainers on the BSE were Hero MotoCorp, trading at Rs 2368, higher by 2.4%, M&M was at Rs 535, higher by 2.3% and Hindustan Unilever was at 1964, up 1.8 per cent. Tata Motors and TCS gained between 1.7 per cent and 0.8 percent a day after the NCLAT order restored Cyrus Mistry as Executive Chairman of Tata Sons. It may be recalled that the Tata Group shares had ended on a mixed note on Wednesday.

Top laggards on the BSE were Yes Bank, GAIL, Sun Pharma, ICICI Bank and HDFC, down between 0.7 per cent and 1.8 per cent. HDFC, Tata Steel and NTPC were the other drags on the Sensex.

Equities in other Asian markets pulled back from a one-and-a-half year peak on Thursday as investors booked profits ahead of holiday trade and awaited further data on the state of global economy.

The BSE market breadth was positive, with 1,069 advancing stocks as against 951 declines.