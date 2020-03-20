Sensex Rises Over 350 Points Amid Cautious Gains In Global Markets

Gains in automobile, consumer goods, metal and pharmaceutical stocks supported the markets

Domestic stock markets started Friday's session on a positive note amid cautious gains in Asian peers, a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced an economic task-force to fight the coronavirus outbreak. The S&P BSE Sensex index rose as much as 399.11 points to touch 28,687.34 in the first few minutes of trade, and the broader NSE Nifty 50 benchmark which started the day at 8,284.45 - climbed to as high as 8,397.55, up 134.1 points from the previous close. Gains in automobile, consumer goods, metal and pharmaceutical stocks supported the markets; however, losses in financial shares limited the upside.

At 9:25 am, the Sensex traded 392.93 points - or 1.39 per cent - higher at 28,681.16 while the Nifty was up 125.00 points - or 1.51 per cent - at 8,388.45.

Forty four in the Nifty basket of 50 shares traded in the positive territory at the time. Top percentage gainers were GAIL, ITC, Power Grid, ONGC, Sun Pharma, JSW Steel and Hindustan Unilever, trading between 3.59 per cent and 7.20 per cent higher.

On the other hand, HDFC Bank, IndusInd Bank and HDFC - down 4.59 per cent, 4.14 per cent and 1.20 per cent respectively - were the top Nifty losers.

Market breadth favoured gains with an advance-decline ratio of almost 2:1, as 832 stocks on the BSE moved higher against 459 that moved lower.

Equities in other Asian markets traded higher, with MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan last seen trading 0.6 per cent higher.

Overnight in the US, Wall Street managed to post gains after recent steep losses as policymakers around the world took further emergency actions to try to help financial markets cope with deep coronavirus-driven economic damage. The Dow Jones Industrial Average ended 0.95 per cent higher, the S&P 500 0.47 per cent and the Nasdaq Composite 2.3 per cent.

Addressing the nation on Thursday on the fast-spreading coronavirus, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that a COVID-19 Economic Response Task Force will be set up under the leadership of Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to deal with the economic fallout of the coronavirus pandemic.

Mr Modi announced a junta curfew between 7 am and 9 pm on Sunday, so as to minimize the possibility of crowding and thereby promote social distancing, which is currently the most effective means of arresting the spread of COVID-19.

Earlier on Thursday, market regulator Sebi announced a one-month extension to companies for filing their earnings for financial year 2019-20.

Analysts the world over are weighing the fast-spreading coronavirus pandemic against the policy measures being announced to fight its impact on business.

The Sensex had ended a volatile session on Thursday 581.28 points - or 2.01 per cent - lower at 28,288.23 and the Nifty settled at 8,263.45, down 205.35 points - or 2.42 per cent, marking a fourth straight session of losses. The Sensex and Nifty shed 17.05 per cent and 16.99 per cent respectively in the four-day period.