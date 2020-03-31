Sensex Rises Over 850 Points, Nifty Touches 8,500 In Early Trade

Domestic stock markets started Tuesday's session on a positive note amid gains in Asian peers. The S&P BSE Sensex index rose as much as 876.48 points to touch 29,316.80 on the upside in the first few minutes of trade, soon after starting the session up 854.62 points at 29,294.94. The broader NSE Nifty benchmark started the day at 8,529.35 - the strongest level in early trade, up 248.25 points from the previous close. Gains across sectors pushed the markets higher, led by financial, metal and pharmaceutical shares.

Analysts say that volatility cannot be ruled out in the near term as investors assess the rising coronavirus cases against the policy measures announced to curb the outbreak.

However, the markets trimmed opening gains soon after opening. At 9:24 am, the Sensex traded 506.62 points - or 1.78 per cent - higher at 28,946.94, while the Nifty was up 158.35 points - or 1.91 per cent - at 8,439.45.

As many as 48 stocks in the 50-scrip Nifty basket moved higher at the time. Top percentage gainers were Hindalco, Vedanta, JSW Steel, Tata Steel, Bharat Petroleum and Dr Reddy's, trading between 3.13 per cent and 6.14 per cent higher.

Reliance Industries, (up 2.21 per cent), HDFC (2.37 per cent), ICICI Bank (2.09 per cent) and Infosys (1.60 per cent) together accounted for a gain of more than 200 points in the Sensex.

Market breadth favoured gains with an advance-decline ratio of nearly 4:1, as 807 stocks on the BSE traded higher against 219 that moved lower. On the NSE, 1,164 stocks advanced while 317 declined.

Equities in other Asian markets managed a tentative rally with MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rising 1.1, and Japan's Nikkei index firming up 1.0 per cent after a jittery start. South Korea added 2 per cent.

China held out the hope of a rebound in activity even as other countries across the globe all but shut down. China's official manufacturing purchasing managers' index (PMI) bounced to 52.0 in March, up from a record-low 35.7 in February and topping forecasts of 45.0.

E-Mini futures for the S&P 500 traded 0.6 per cent higher.

On Monday, the Sensex had ended 1,375.27 points (4.61 per cent) lower at 28,440.32 - extending losses to a second straight session, and the Nifty settled at 8,281.10, down 379.15 points - or 4.38 per cent - from the previous close.