Sensex, Nifty Likely To Have A Weak Opening

The domestic markets are likely to have a gap-down opening, following weak global cues. Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a gap-down opening for the index in India, with a 132-point loss. At 07:30 am, the Nifty futures were trading at 11,290, lower by 132 points or 1.3 per cent, on the Singapore Stock Exchange.

Asian equities were set to follow Wall Street's late session retreat on Thursday after the Federal Reserve warned the US economy faced a highly uncertain path to recovery from the coronavirus-induced downturn. Australian S&P/ASX 200 futures was down 0.25 per cent, Japan's Nikkei 225 futures was down 0.15 per cent and Hong Kong's Hang Seng index futures had lost 0.08 per cent.

Wall Street finished lower on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve raised concerns that the US economic recovery from the devastating effects of the pandemic faced a highly uncertain path.

Dow Jones closed down 0.31 per cent, the S&P 500 lost 0.44 per cent and Nasdaq Composite dropped 0.57 per cent.

Meanwhile, oil prices fell on Thursday as major producers warned of a risk to the recovery in demand if the coronavirus crisis is prolonged, while U.S. crude inventories dropped less than expected.

Brent crude was down 28 cents, or 0.6 per cent, at $45.09 by 0049 GMT after slipping 0.2 per cent in the previous session. U.S. oil was down 31 cents, or 0.7 per cent, at $42.62 a barrl, after inching higher on Wednesday.

On the corporate front, HealthCare Global Enterprises, MOIL and Indian Overseas Bank are likely to announce their Q1 numbers during the day.

The S&P BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50 indexes rose for third day in a row on Wednesday, led by gains in Reliance Industries, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Bharti Airtel and Maruti Suzuki. The Sensex had ended 86 points or 0.22 per cent higher at 38,615 and Nifty had advanced 0.2 per cent or 23 points to close at 11,408.