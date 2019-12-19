Sensex, Nifty Likely To Open Lower Today; Tata Group Shares In Focus

Domestic stock markets are likely to take a breather and start Thursday's session on a negative note. The Singapore Exchange (SGX) Nifty futures - an early indicator of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) Nifty index in India - fell as much as 37.5 points to 12,217.50 ahead of the opening of Indian markets. At 8:39 am, the SGX Nifty futures were down 36.50 points - or 0.30 per cent - at 12,218.50.

Equities in other Asian markets pulled back from a one-and-a-half year peak on Thursday as investors booked profits ahead of holiday trade and awaited further data on the state of the global economy. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan briefly touched the highest since June 2018 but then fell 0.2 per cent.

Investors were also watching proceedings in Washington where the Democrat-led US House of Representatives voted to impeach Republican US President Donald Trump for abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.

Market reaction, however, has so far been limited as the Republican-controlled Senate is widely expected not to vote to remove Trump from office.

The S&P BSE Sensex had risen 206.40 points or 0.50 per cent - to end at a record 41,558.57 and the broader NSE Nifty benchmark climbed 56.65 points (0.47 per cent) to a closing high of 12,221.65.