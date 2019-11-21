Sensex, Nifty Likely To Open Lower Today

Domestic stock markets are likely to start Thursday's session on a negative note, a day after the government cleared divestment in five state-run companies including Bharat Petroleum. The Singapore Exchange (SGX) Nifty futures - an early indicator of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) Nifty index in India - dropped as much as 39 points to hit 11,973.00. At 8:34 am, the SGX Nifty futures were down 8:34 am 11.00 points - or 0.09 per cent - at 12,001.00.

On Wednesday, the S&P BSE Sensex index had ended 181.94 points - or 0.45 per cent - higher at 40,651.64 and the broader NSE Nifty benchmark settled at 11,999.10, up 59.00 points - or 0.49 per cent - from the previous close.

