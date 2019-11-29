Sensex, Nifty Likely To Open Lower Today

On Thursday, the Sensex had risen 109.56 points to end at a record closing high of 41,130.17 and the Nifty settled at a record 12,151.15.

Domestic stock markets are likely to start Friday's session on a negative note, ahead of the release of key macroeconomic data by the government. The Singapore Exchange (SGX) Nifty futures - an early indicator of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) Nifty index in India - declined as much as 21 points 12,165.00 before the opening of Indian equity markets. At 8:30 am, the SGX Nifty futures were down 19.00 points - or 0.16 per cent - at 12,167.00.

