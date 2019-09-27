Sensex, Nifty Likely To Open Lower Today

Market updates: At 8:36 am, the SGX Nifty futures were down 0.23% at 11,603.50
Domestic stock markets are likely to start Friday's session on a lower note, amid weakness in Asian peers amid global growth concerns. At 8:36 am, the SGX Nifty futures on Singapore Exchange were down 26.50 points - or 0.23 per cent - at 11,603.50. The SGX Nifty futures are an early indicator of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) Nifty in India. Equities in other Asian markets were on course for a second straight week of losses as the release of a whistleblower complaint against US President Donald Trump heightened uncertainties about the global economy, already reeling from the China-US trade war. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan slipped 0.09 per cent, having fallen 1.4 per cent so far this week, while Japan's Nikkei slid 0.54 per cent. On Thursday, the Sensex and Nifty had ended 1.03 per cent and 1.15 per cent higher respectively, amid buying across sectors barring IT stocks.
Here's what to expect from the domestic share markets (Sensex and Nifty) today:
Sensex, Nifty Mixed In Pre-Open Market
In the pre-opening session, the Sensex added as much as 156.83 points to touch 39,146.57 on the upside, before declining as much as 292.79 points from that level to 38,853.78. At 9:06 am, the Sensex was up 25.31 points - or 0.06 per cent - at 39,015.05 whereas the Nifty was down 19.35 points - or 0.17 per cent - at 11,551.85.
There Is No Liquidity Crisis, Says Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman
There are no liquidity-related problems being faced by private sector banks and non-banking financial companies (NBFCs), Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Thursday after meeting representatives of banks and other financial institutions.
"Sum and substance of what I heard was that there is no liquidity crisis," the Finance Minister said at a press conference. Her meeting with the banking industry comes within a month of the government announcing a slew of measures to revive the economy.
Asian Stocks Down, On Course For Weekly Loss
Shares in other Asian markets declined, with MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan slipping 0.09 per cent and Japan's Nikkei sliding 0.54 per cent.
Asian stocks were on course for a second straight week of losses as the release of a whistleblower complaint against US President Donald Trump heightened uncertainties about the global economy, already reeling from the China-US trade war. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares barring Japan has declined 1.4 per cent so far this week.
SGX Nifty Futures Indicate Lower Opening For Domestic Markets
