Sensex, Nifty Likely To Open Lower Today

Asian Stocks Down, On Course For Weekly Loss

Shares in other Asian markets declined, with MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan slipping 0.09 per cent and Japan's Nikkei sliding 0.54 per cent.

Asian stocks were on course for a second straight week of losses as the release of a whistleblower complaint against US President Donald Trump heightened uncertainties about the global economy, already reeling from the China-US trade war. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares barring Japan has declined 1.4 per cent so far this week.



