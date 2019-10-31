Sensex Rises Over 200 Points, Nifty Hits 11,900: LIVE Market Updates

Sensex, Nifty LIVE Market Updates: Gains in banking and IT stocks pushed the markets higher
Domestic stock markets started Thursday's session on a positive note amid mild gains in Asian peers. The S&P BSE Sensex index rose as much as 225.69 points touch 40,277.56 in the first few minutes of trade, and the broader NSE Nifty benchmark climbed to as high as 11,911.15, up 67.05 points from the previous close. Gains in banking and information technology stocks pushed the markets higher. Analysts expected some volatility ahead of the expiration of monthly derivatives (futures & options) contracts due at the end of the session.
Equities in other Asian markets rose on Thursday and US stock futures edged higher after the US central bank cut interest rates as expected to keep economic expansion on track. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was last seen up 0.2 per cent while Japan's Nikkei stock index rose 0.41 per cent, but Australian shares fell 0.24 per cent.
Meanwhile, the Sensex had ended 220.03 points - or 0.55 per cent - higher at 40,051.87 and the Nifty settled at 11,844.10, up 57.25 points (0.49 per cent) from its previous close on Wednesday, continuing their upmove for a fourth consecutive session.
Here are latest updates on the movement in domestic stock markets (Sensex and Nifty) today:
Sensex Opens 160 Points Higher At 40,212, Nifty Starts Day At 11,890
The S&P BSE Sensex index opened 160.12 points higher at 40,211.99 and the Nifty started the session at 11,890.45, up 46.35 points from the previous close.
Top percentage gainers on the 50-scrip index were Infosys, State Bank of India (SBI), Zee Entertainment, Grasim and Sun pharma, trading between 0.90 per cent and 2.04 per cent higher, in the first few minutes of trade.
Sensex Up Over 150 Points, Nifty Near 11,900 In Pre-Open Market
The S&P BSE Sensex index rose as much as 164.26 points - or 0.41 per cent - to touch 40,216.13 in the pre-opening session. At 9:09 am, the Sensex traded 160.12 points -or 0.40 per cent - higher at 40,211.99 while the Nifty was up 46.35 points - or 0.39 per cent - at 11,890.45.
Sensex Has Added More Than 1,000 Points In Past Four Sessions
The Sensex has risen 1,031.48 points - or 2.64 per cent - in past four consecutive sessions, and the broader Nifty added 261.5 points, marking a rise of 2.26 per cent.
Indian Oil Q2 Earnings In Focus
Indian Oil Corporation shares will be in focus during Thursday's session. The country's largest fuel retailer is due to report its earnings for the quarter ended September 30 during the day.
For the first quarter of current financial year, Indian Oil Corporation had reported a 47.36 per cent drop in net profit to Rs. 3,596.11 crore over revenue of Rs 1,50,766.57 crore.
SGX Nifty Futures Up 40 Points At 11,891
At 8:50 am, the SGX Nifty futures were up 40.00 points - or 0.34 per cent - at 11,890.50.
Global Central Banks Reluctant To Ease Monetary Policy Aggressively
Optimism that Washington and Beijing will sign a preliminary agreement to call a truce to their 16-month trade war was also a factor behind the Fed's decision to signal that further rate cuts are on hold, highlighting the importance of trade talks to global monetary policy.
The US-China trade war and Britain's divorce from the European Union have increased uncertainty, but central banks are somewhat reluctant to ease policy aggressively because interest rates are already very low in many major economies.
US Central Bank Cuts Key Interest Rates
The US central bank lowered its policy rate to 1.50-1.75 per cent, but dropped a previous reference in its statement to "act as appropriate" to sustain the economic expansion.
Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell signalled additional rate cuts are unlikely because there are several areas of strength in the US economy.
Asian Shares Register Mild Gains After US Interest Rate Cut
SGX Nifty Futures Indicate Higher Opening For Domestic Markets
Domestic stock markets are likely to open higher, with the Singapore Exchange (SGX) Nifty futures rising as much as 50.5 points to touch 11,901.00 on the upside in early trade. At 8:32 am, the SGX Nifty futures were up 37.50 points - or 0.32 per cent - at 11,888.00.
The SGX Nifty futures are an early indicator of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) Nifty index in India.