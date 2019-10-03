Sensex, Nifty Likely To Open Flat Today

“Loan Melas” In 250 Districts From Today To Meet Credit Demand

Banks will organise the first phase of "loan melas" in 250 districts from today. An outreach programme initiated by government banks, the "loan melas" are aimed at meeting the demand of borrowers during the festival season.

In a period of four days starting October 3, agriculture, vehicle, home, education and personal loans will be sanctioned to retail customers as well as micro-small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) on the spot. The second phase of "loan melas" will be held in 150 districts, starting from October 21.



