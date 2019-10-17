Sensex, Nifty Likely To Open Flat Today

Domestic stock markets are likely to start Thursday's session on a flat note. At 8:44 am, the Singapore Exchange (SGX) Nifty futures - an early indicator of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) Nifty index in India - were up 1.00 point at 11,487.00. Equities in other Asian markets rose, with MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan last seen up 0.23 per cent. Japan's Nikkei 225 index was up 0.14 per cent at the time. South Korean, Australian and New Zealand indexes were all in negative territory. Chinese shares were mostly flat. On Wednesday, the Sensex ended 92.90 points - or 0.24 per cent - higher at 38,598.99 and the Nifty settled at 11,471.55, up 43.25 points - or 0.38 per cent - from its previous close.
Here's what to expect from the domestic share markets (Sensex and Nifty) today:
Sensex, Nifty Have Risen 2% In 4-Day Winning Run
The S&P BSE Sensex index has gained a total 718.59 points - or 1.90 per cent - in past four sessions. The broader NSE Nifty benchmark has risen 237 points - clocking a rise of 2.11 per cent - during this period.
Asian Markets Move Higher
SGX Nifty Futures Indicate Flat To Positive Start For Domestic Markets
