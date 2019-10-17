NDTVBusiness हिन्दीMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechHOPAutoSwasthবাংলাதமிழ்AppsTrainsArt
Profit
Sensex, Nifty Likely To Open Flat Today

Sensex, Nifty LIVE updates: On Wednesday, the Sensex and Nifty had ended 0.24 per cent and 0.38 per cent higher rising for a fourth straight day.

Market | Edited by | Updated: October 17, 2019 08:54 IST
Domestic stock markets are likely to start Thursday's session on a flat note. At 8:44 am, the Singapore Exchange (SGX) Nifty futures - an early indicator of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) Nifty index in India - were up 1.00 point at 11,487.00. Equities in other Asian markets rose, with MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan last seen up 0.23 per cent. Japan's Nikkei 225 index was up 0.14 per cent at the time. South Korean, Australian and New Zealand indexes were all in negative territory. Chinese shares were mostly flat. On Wednesday, the Sensex ended 92.90 points - or 0.24 per cent - higher at 38,598.99 and the Nifty settled at 11,471.55, up 43.25 points - or 0.38 per cent - from its previous close.

Here's what to expect from the domestic share markets (Sensex and Nifty) today:




Oct 17, 2019
08:51 (IST)
Sensex, Nifty Have Risen 2% In 4-Day Winning Run
The S&P BSE Sensex index has gained a total 718.59 points - or 1.90 per cent - in past four sessions. The broader NSE Nifty benchmark has risen 237 points - clocking a rise of 2.11 per cent - during this period.
Oct 17, 2019
08:44 (IST)
Asian Markets Move Higher
Equities in other Asian markets rose, with MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan last seen up 0.23 per cent. Japan's Nikkei 225 index was up 0.14 per cent at the time. 
South Korean, Australian and New Zealand indices were all in negative territory. Chinese shares were mostly flat.
Oct 17, 2019
08:43 (IST)
SGX Nifty Futures Indicate Flat To Positive Start For Domestic Markets

Domestic stock markets are likely to start Thursday's session on a flat note amid mild gains in Asian peers. At 8:44 am, the Singapore Exchange (SGX) Nifty futures were up 1 point - at 11,487.00. The SGX Nifty futures are an early indicator of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) Nifty index in India.

