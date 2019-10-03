LIVE Market Updates: Sensex Down Over 150 Points In Pre-Open Market

Banking Stocks To Be In Focus Today

At 8:34 am, the SGX Nifty futures were down 4.50 points - or 0.04 per cent - at 11,351.00. The Nifty futures had declined as much as 35.00 points - or 0.31 per cent - earlier on Thursday.

On Tuesday, the domestic share markets had declined around 1 per cent hurt by a selloff across sectors led by banking and financial services stocks. The Sensex ended 361.92 points - or 0.94 per cent - lower at 38,305.41 on that day, and the Nifty settled at 11,359.90, down 114.55 points - or 1.00 per cent - from its previous close.