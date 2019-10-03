LIVE Market Updates: Sensex Down Over 150 Points In Pre-Open Market

Market updates: The Singapore Exchange Nifty futures were flat ahead of the opening of Indian markets
Domestic stock markets are likely to start Thursday's session on a lower note amid weakness in Asian Peers. At 8:08 am, The Singapore Exchange (SGX) Nifty futures traded 6.50 points - or 0.06 per cent - lower at 11,349.00. The SGX Nifty futures are an early indicator of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) Nifty benchmark index in India. Equities in other Asian markets - already under pressure from growing global growth fears - tumbled after New York markets slumped overnight following the opening of a new trade war front by the US, which said it would impose tariffs on $7.5 billion of goods from the European Union. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan dropped 0.38 per cent. Japan's Nikkei stock index dropped 1.96 per cent and Australian shares declined 2.19 per cent. The Sensex and Nifty had ended 0.94 per cent and 1.00 per cent lower on Tuesday amid volatile trade. The markets remained shut for Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti the next day.
Here's what to expect from the domestic share markets (Sensex and Nifty) today:
The S&P BSE Sensex index declined as much as 190.04 points to 38,115.37 in the pre-opening session. At 9:07 am, the Sensex was down 169.45 points - or 0.44 per cent - at 38,135.96 while the broader NSE Nifty benchmark was at 11,515.40, down 40.95 points - or 0.36 per cent - from its previous close.
Selloff In Banking Stocks Has Dragged Markets Nearly 2% Lower In Past Three Days
The S&P BSE Sensex index has declined a total 684.33 points in the past three consecutive sessions, marking a decline of 1.76 per cent, and the broader NSE Nifty benchmark fallen 211.3 points - or 1.83 per cent. That is in line with a similar three-day fall in the Nifty Bank index - comprising shares of 12 major lenders in the country, which has descended 4.26 per cent.
Banking System Safe And Stable, No Need To Panic: RBI
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Tuesday assured the general public that the banking system is safe and stable and there is no need for panic based on rumours. The RBI statement came following an intraday plunge of 1.30 per cent in the the Nifty Bank index amid a barrage of negative news from the sector.
At 8:34 am, the SGX Nifty futures were down 4.50 points - or 0.04 per cent - at 11,351.00. The Nifty futures had declined as much as 35.00 points - or 0.31 per cent - earlier on Thursday.
On Tuesday, the domestic share markets had declined around 1 per cent hurt by a selloff across sectors led by banking and financial services stocks. The Sensex ended 361.92 points - or 0.94 per cent - lower at 38,305.41 on that day, and the Nifty settled at 11,359.90, down 114.55 points - or 1.00 per cent - from its previous close.
“Loan Melas” In 250 Districts From Today To Meet Credit Demand
Banks will organise the first phase of "loan melas" in 250 districts from today. An outreach programme initiated by government banks, the "loan melas" are aimed at meeting the demand of borrowers during the festival season.
In a period of four days starting October 3, agriculture, vehicle, home, education and personal loans will be sanctioned to retail customers as well as micro-small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) on the spot. The second phase of "loan melas" will be held in 150 districts, starting from October 21.
RBI Seen Cutting Key Interest Rates On Friday
The Reserve Bank of India's Monetary Policy Committee will meet for the second day today, and release its fourth bi-monthly policy statement at the end of the final day on Friday. Many analysts expect the central bank to cut the repo rate once again. If that happens on Friday, it would mark the fifth consecutive bi-monthly reduction.
The RBI is predicted to lower its key lending rate or the repo rate by 25 basis points (bps) to 5.15 per cent, which would take cumulative cuts so far this year to 135 bps, according to news agency Reuters.
Liquidity Position Well In Excess Of Regulatory Requirements: Yes Bank
In its regulatory filing to the BSE on Wednesday, Yes Bank also said its liquidity position remains "well in excess of regulatory requirements". Its liquidity coverage ratio - a measure of highly liquid assets held by a financial institution - was in excess of 125 per cent as on September 30, it said. Financial institutions are required to maintain a liquidity coverage ratio of 100 per cent.
Yes Bank said on Wednesday that the steep fall in its shares the previous day was primarily on account of a forced stake sale by a large shareholder.
The statement from the private sector lender came a day after the Yes Bank stock nosedived as much as 29.92 per cent during the session before paring some of those losses to still close at its lowest level recorded in over a decade. In a regulatory filing, Yes Bank said its "financial and operating metrics remain intrinsically sound and stable".
Asian Markets Fall On Trade War Concerns
Other Asian markets tumbled after New York markets slumped overnight following the opening of a new trade war front by the US, which said it would impose tariffs on $7.5 billion of goods from the European Union.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan dropped 0.38 per cent. Japan's Nikkei stock index fell 1.96 per cent and Australian shares declined 2.19 per cent. Asian markets have already been under pressure on concerns about global growth and the US-China trade war.
Domestic stock markets are likely to open on a flat to negative note amid weakness in Asian Peers. At 8:08 am, The Singapore Exchange (SGX) Nifty futures - an early indicator of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) Nifty benchmark index in India - traded 6.50 points - or 0.06 per cent - lower at 11,349.00.