Sensex, Nifty Likely To Have A Subdued Opening

The domestic stock markets are likely to open flat, after four consecutive days of losses, going by global cues and early indications from SGX Nifty futures trading. Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a flat opening for the index in India, with a 7 points gain. At 7:30 am, the Nifty futures were trading at 11,167, higher by seven points on the Singapore Stock Exchange.

Asian stocks were set to open higher on Wednesday after tech-fueled Wall Street gains although focus is shifting to renewed US-Sino tensions, which could weigh on investor sentiment

Australian S&P/ASX 200 futures rose 1.04 per cent in early trading while Hong Kong's Hang Seng index futures lost 0.22 per cent. Japan's Nikkei 225 futures were down 0.02 per cent and E-mini futures for the S&P 500 were flat.

Wall Street stocks rebounded on Tuesday, led by a jump in Amazon.com, even as a likely delay in new fiscal stimulus by Congress and an increase in the number of coronavirus cases dampened hopes of a faster economic recovery.

The Dow Jones rose 0.52 per cent, the S&P 500 gained 1.05 per cent and Nasdaq Composite added 1.71 per cent.

On the stock-specific front, Reliance Industries shares are likely to be in the limelight after the US-based investment firm KKR decided to buy a 1.28 per cent stake in its retail arm, Reliance Retail for Rs 5,550 crore.

This marks the second investment by KKR in a subsidiary of Reliance Industries, following a Rs 11,367 crore investment in Jio Platforms announced earlier this year.

Meanwhile, oil prices fell on Wednesday after an industry group reported a rise in U.S. crude inventories against expectations for a decline, adding to worries about demand that led to a steep selloff earlier in the week.

Brent crude was trading down 21 cents, or 0.5 per cent, at $41.51 a barrel by 0055 GMT, after gaining 28 cents on Tuesday, while U.S. crude slipped 23 cents, or 0.6, to $39.57.

On Wednesday, the benchmark indices fell for the fourth consecutive day. The BSE Sensex ended the day 300 points or 0.79 per cent lower at 37,734 and Nifty 50 fell 97 points or 0.86 per cent to close at 11,154.