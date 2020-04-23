Sensex, Nifty Likely To Have A Positive Opening

The Nifty futures were trading at 9,200, higher by 32 points, on the Singapore Exchange

The benchmark indices are likely to open on a positive note, extending the gains of the previous session, on the back of favourable global cues. The Nifty futures were trading at 9,200, higher by 32 points, on the Singapore Exchange around 07:30 hours IST. Stocks in Asia traded higher following an overnight rebound in oil prices that recouped some recent losses. Nikkei rose 0.88 per cent, Topix index gained 0.7 per cent and South Korea's Kospi edged higher by 0.55 per cent.

Wall Street surged on Wednesday as oil prices recovered and Congress looked on course to approve nearly $500 billion more in aid to help small businesses ride out the coronavirus crisis. The Dow Jones was up 1.99 per cent at 23,475.82 points and Nasdaq Composite added 2.81 per cent to 8,495.38.

On Wednesday, the Sensex had staged a sharp intra-day recovery to end with gains of 743 points, or 2.42 per cent, at 31,379.55 and the Nifty settled higher by 206 points, or 2.29 per cent, at 9,187.30 as the Facebook-Reliance Jio deal led to a 10 per cent spurt in the price of Reliance Industries.