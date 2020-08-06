Sensex, Nifty Likely To Have A Mildly Positive Opening

At 7:30 am, the Nifty futures were trading higher by 0.2 per cent on Singapore Stock Exchange.

The domestic stock markets are likely to open in the green, following positive global cues, ahead of the Monetary Policy announcement. The Reserve Bank of India's (RBI's) six-member Monetary Policy Committee (MPC), headed by the RBI Governor, is scheduled to announce the decisions of the panel in the morning session. This is the 24th meeting of the MPC and its last before the expiry of its four-year term.

Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a positive opening for the index in India, with a 23 points gain. At 7:30 am, the Nifty futures were trading at 11,139, higher by 23 points or 0.2 per cent on the Singapore Stock Exchange.

Asia futures were mixed on Wednesday and gold traded mixed, after US and European equities gained overnight on strong earnings results.

Hong Kong futures were 0.01 percent lower, while Nikkei futures were trading slightly above the Nikkei 225 index's previous close and Australian shares were set to track Wall Street higher.

Overnight, Wall Street's main indexes rose after Disney delivered a surprise quarterly profit, with sentiment aided by signs that a coronavirus fiscal relief package was imminent.

Dow Jones was up 1.15 per cent, the S&P 500 was up 0.55 percent and Nasdaq Composite was up 0.30 per cent.

Meanwhile, oil prices rose to their highest since early March on August 5 after US crude inventories fell sharply and the dollar weakened, but mounting coronavirus infections had investors worried about the demand outlook.

Brent crude ended the session up 74 cents, or 1.7 percent, at $45.17 a barrel, while West Texas Intermediate oil settled 49 cents, or 1.2 percent higher, at $42.19 a barrel.

On the earnings front, Lupin, HPCL, Adani Enterprises, Adani Power, Vodafone Idea will announce their Q1 earnings during the day.

The rate-sensitive financial and auto stocks will also be in the limelight, in wake of policy announcements.

On Wednesday, the BSE Sensex ended at 37,663.33, lower by 25 points or 0.07 per cent, while the NSE Nifty settled at 11,101.65, up 6 points, or 0.06 per cent.