Sensex, Nifty Likely To Have A Flat Opening

At 7:30 am, the Nifty futures were trading up by a mere 1.5 points on Singapore Stock Exchange.

The domestic markets are likely to open flat, ignoring the positive cues from US and Asian markets, going by indications from SGX Nifty. Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a flat opening for the index in India, with a 1.5 points loss. At 7:30 am, the Nifty futures were trading at 11,495, up 1.5 points, on the Singapore Stock Exchange.

Asia's stock markets opened higher on Tuesday following a Wall Street rally driven by vaccine hopes, while the dollar found some support ahead of a key central bank speech.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 0.3 per cent to its highest since early January. Japan's Nikkei opened 1 per cent higher and banking stocks led Australia's S&P/ASX 200 up 0.8 per cent. Futures pointed to a steady open in Hong Kong and China. S&P 500 futures rose 0.3 per cent in Asia.

The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq reached new record closing highs on Monday as optimism over potential medical advances in the war against the coronavirus pandemic pushed all three major U.S. stock indexes higher.

The Dow Jones rose 1.35 per cent, the S&P 500 gained 1.00 per cent and Nasdaq Composite added 0.6 per cent.

Meanwhile, oil prices rose on Monday as storms headed for the Gulf of Mexico shut more than half of the region's offshore production, with the more dangerous of the two storms expected to strike later in the week.

Brent crude settled at $45.13 a barrel, gaining 78 cents, or 1.76 per cent, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude settled at $42.62 a barrel, rising 28 cents, or 0.66 per cent.

On Monday, the BSE Sensex had closed 364 points or 0.95 per cent higher at 38,799.08 and the NSE Nifty had settled at 11,466.45, up 95 points, or 0.83 per cent.