Sensex, Nifty Likely To Have A Cautious Start

The domestic stock markets are likely to open flat, despite positive cues from the global markets, due to a rise in India-China border tensions. Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a flat opening for the index in India, with a 6-point loss. At 7:30 am, the Nifty futures were trading at 11,299, lower by six points, on the Singapore Stock Exchange.

Asian markets are expected to swing higher on Thursday after US stocks reversed course from a three-day losing streak that led the technology-heavy Nasdaq into correction territory.

Australian S&P/ASX 200 futures rose 1.28 per cent in early trading and Japan's Nikkei 225 futures added 0.13 per cent. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index futures rose 0.85 per cent.

Wall Street's main indexes ended higher on Wednesday to snap a three-session losing skid as investors jumped back in to take advantage of the pullback in technology-related stocks, a day after the Nasdaq confirmed correction territory.

The Dow Jones rose 1.6 per cent, the S&P 500 rose 2.01 per cent and Nasdaq Composite jumped 2.71 per cent.

Meanwhile, oil futures fell in early trade on Thursday, paring overnight gains, on worries about fuel demand after data showed US crude stockpiles rose last week, rather than dropping as expected, and COVID-19 cases continued to rise around the world.

US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures fell 20 cents, or 0.5 per cent, to $37.85 a barrel at 0056 GMT, after climbing 3.5 per cent on Wednesday. Brent crude futures dropped 14 cent or 0.3 per cent to $40.65 a barrel, after rising 2.5 per cent on Wednesday.

On Wednesday, the Sensex had dropped 171 points or 0.45 per cent at 38,194 and Nifty at 11,278, lower by 39 points or ended 0.35 per cent.