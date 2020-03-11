Sensex, Nifty Struggle To Stay Positive Amid Volatile Trade

Soon after, the markets gave up most of those gains. At 9:51 am, the Sensex traded 34.98 points - or 0.10 per cent - higher at 35,669.93, while the Nifty was up 16.85 points - or 0.16 per cent - at 10,468.30.

Twenty stocks in the Nifty basket of 50 shares moved higher at the time. Top percentage gainers were Yes Bank, Zee Entertainment, Bharti Infratel, Reliance Industries and Hero MotoCorp, trading between 2.09 per cent and 14.82 per cent higher. On the other hand, GAIL, Bharat Petroleum, Cipla, JSW Steel and Tata Steel - down between 2.40 per cent and 3.78 per cent - were the top Nifty losers.

The NSE India VIX index - which gauges the markets' expectation of volatility in the near term - soared as much as 7.45 per cent in morning deals.

While Reliance Industries and ICICI Bank were the biggest contributors to the gain in Sensex, Infosys and ITC were the top drags.

Equities in other Asian markets fell again on Wednesday after regaining some ground, along with Wall Street futures, following a brutal global selloff on Monday that was triggered by the double shock of an oil price crash and the worsening outbreak.

In early Asian trade, MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was down 0.29 per cent, Australian shares down 2.02 per cent and Japan's Nikkei stock index down 1.28 per cent. US stock futures traded 2.2 per cent lower.

On Monday, the oil market had collapsed and futures saw their largest percentage drop since 1991 Gulf War as a price war between Saudi Arabia and Russia broke out.

On the same day, the S&P BSE Sensex index had declined 1,941.67 points - or 5.17 per cent - to end at 35,634.95 and the broader NSE Nifty benchmark shed 538.00 points - or 4.90 per cent - to settle at 10,451.45, in the worst day for the markets in four and a half years following the largest percentage drop in oil rates since 1991 Gulf War.

Analysts say investors need to remain on guard for further market volatility, because the coronavirus still poses a risk to public health in many countries, which could place additional strains on the global economy.