Sensex Falls Over 40 Points, Nifty Moves Away From 12,000

Domestic stock markets fell in early trade after a positive start on Thursday, a day after the government cleared divestment in five state-run companies including Bharat Petroleum. The S&P BSE Sensex index fell as much as 40.9 points to hit 40,610.74 on the downside, and the broader NSE Nifty index dropped to as low as 11,980.90, down 18.2 points from the previous close. Losses in financial, metal and energy stocks pulled the markets lower however gains in IT and media shares provided some support.

Here are 10 things to know about the movement in stock markets (Sensex and Nifty) today:

At 9:31 am, the Sensex was down 18.82 points - or 0.05 per cent - at 40,632.82 while the Nifty was at 11,991.50, down 7.60 points (0.06 per cent) from the previous close. Top percentage laggards on the 50-scrip index at the time were Bharti Infratel, Bharat Petroleum, Bharti Airtel, UltraTech Cement and UPL, struggling with losses of between 0.93 per cent and 3.01 per cent. Reliance Industries, Bharti Airtel and Axis Bank were the top drags on the Sensex. Market breadth was however positive, with 806 stocks trading higher and 632 moving lower on the BSE. On the NSE, 847 shares advanced while 728 declined. The government on Wednesday allowed telecom service providers to defer payments due for airwaves bought via auction until the end of March 2022. That offered some relief to the companies reeling under piles of debt and hurt by the Supreme Court ruling that they must pay overdue levies and interest of Rs 92,000 crore. Bharti Airtel shares fell as much as 2.26 per cent and Vodafone Idea 12.16 per cent in early trade. Analysts said the deferred payment will provide only a temporary relief to the debt-laden sector. “Adjusted gross revenue (AGR) total waiver should be the biggest lifeline for telecom operators along with this,” said AK Prabhakar, head of research at IDBI Capital. Zee Entertainment Enterprises shares jumped 15 per cent after Essel Group on Wednesday said it is planning to sell a 16.5 per cent stake in the company to financial investors in order to repay loan obligations to certain lenders of the group. The government agreed to sell stakes in Bharat Petroleum and four other state-run enterprises, in a move that could help bridge a widening fiscal gap. Shares fell as much as 3.18 per cent to Rs 527.35 apiece on the BSE in morning deals.

