Sensex Ends 173 Points Lower, Nifty Settles At 8,749 As Coronavirus Fears Linger

Domestic stock markets finished a volatile session on Wednesday with mild losses tracking cautious trade in global peers amid rising cases of coronavirus around the world. The BSE Sensex index moved in a range of 1,625.03 points, swinging between gains and losses to touch 29,602.94 and 31,227.97 at the weakest and strongest levels of the day respectively, after starting the second of the three-day holiday-truncated week lower. The broader NSE Nifty benchmark moved within a range of 8,653.90-9,131.70,as against the previous close of 8,792.20.

The Sensex ended 173.25 points - or 0.58 per cent - lower at 29,893.96 and the Nifty settled at 8,748.75, down 43.45 points - or 0.49 per cent - compared with the previous close.

Analysts say volatility cannot be ruled out as investors assess the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on global economy.

The National Stock Exchange's India VIX index - which gauges the expectation of volatility in the near term - climbed up as much as 3.73 per cent during the session.

By next week, the government is expected to lift its 21-day lockdown that has rattled businesses and brought economic activity to a grinding halt.