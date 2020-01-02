Sensex, Nifty Close Higher For Second Straight Day; Banking, Metal Stocks Lead Gains

Domestic stock markets clocked sharp gains on Thursday with benchmark indices coming within inches of all-time highs registered last month. The S&P BSE Sensex index climbed as much as 343.27 points to touch 41,649.29 on the upside - 160.67 points away from its all-time high - and the broader NSE Nifty benchmark rose to as high as 12,289.90, up 107.4 points from the previous close. Buying across sectors, led by banking and metal shares, pushed the markets higher.

The Sensex ended 337.09 points (0.82 per cent) higher at 41,643.11 and the Nifty moved 100.45 points (0.82 per cent) higher to register a record closing of 12,282.95.

Thirty seven stocks on the 50-scrip index ended higher. Top percentage gainers were UltraTech Cement, Tata Steel, Tata Motors, Vedanta and Grasim, finishing the session with gains ranging from 2.76 per cent to 3.92 per cent.

On the other hand, Eicher Motors, Bajaj Auto, Bharat Petroleum, Power Grid and Coal India - ending between 0.26 per cent and 1.90 per cent lower - were the top laggards.

Reliance Industries, Larsen & Toubro and HDFC Bank contributed the most to the gain in Sensex.

Equities in other Asian markets kicked off the New Year higher after a day's holiday on optimism about an end to the US-China trade dispute.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.35 per cent in morning trade after rising 5.6 per cent in December. Markets in Japan were closed for a national holiday.

China's central bank on Wednesday cut the amount of cash that all banks must hold as reserves, releasing around 800 billion yuan ($114.91 billion) in funds to shore up the slowing economy.

Investors cheered news that the US and China will sign a trade pact soon after a year of volatile negotiations between the world's two largest economies.

US President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that the first phase of the trade deal with China would be signed on January 15 at the White House. Rising hopes for a resolution to the US-China trade war helped propel global equities to record highs late last year.