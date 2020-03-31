Sensex Closes 1,028 Points Higher, Nifty Settles At 8,598

Domestic stock markets ended more than 3 per cent higher on Tuesday tracking gains in Asian peers, as the country entered a seventh day of a 21-day nationwide lockout to fight the spread of the deadly coronavirus pandemic. The S&P BSE Sensex index rose as much as 4.68 per cent - or 1,330.56 points - to touch 29,770.88 during the session, and the broader NSE Nifty benchmark soared to as high as 8,678.30, up 4.12 per cent (341.4 points) from the previous close, before giving up some of those gains by the end of the session. Gains across sectors - led by oil & gas, consumer goods and metal stocks - supported the upmove.

The Sensex ended 1,028.17 points - or 3.62 per cent - higher at 29,468.49, and the Nifty settled at 8,597.75, up 316.65 points (3.82 per cent) from the previous close.

With that, the Sensex and Nifty indices concluded financial year 2019-20 with losses of 23.80 per cent and 26.03 per cent respectively.

Analysts say that volatility cannot be ruled out in the near term as investors assess the rising coronavirus cases against the policy measures announced to curb the outbreak.