Sensex Declines Over 300 Points, Nifty Ends Below 12,200 On Last Trading Day Of 2019

Domestic stock markets ended the last day of 2019 in the negative amid weakness in Asian peers. The S&P BSE Sensex index fell as much as 304.26 points or 0.7 per cent to end the session at 41,253.74 points and the broader NSE Nifty benchmark ended at 12,168.45, down 87.40 points or 0.7 per cent. Weakness in banking, auto and information technology shares dragged the markets lower. All the NSE sectoral indices ended in the red, with the exception of metal and realty.