Gap-Up Opening Likely For Sensex, Nifty Today

Analysts say the markets are expected to consolidate with the possibility of bouts of volatility in the near term.

Domestic stock markets are likely to start Friday's session on a sharply positive note, ahead of the Reserve Bank of India's address to the media due at 10 am. The Singapore Exchange (SGX) Nifty futures - an early indicator of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) Nifty index - climbed up as much as 233.75 points to touch 9,293.75 ahead of the opening of Indian markets. At 7:54 am, the SGX Nifty futures were up 201.50 points - or 2.22 per cent - at 9,261.50.

Earlier this week, the government extended a 21-day nationwide lockdown by another 19 days to curb the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.    

