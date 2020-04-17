Gap-Up Opening Likely For Sensex, Nifty Today

Domestic stock markets are likely to start Friday's session on a sharply positive note, ahead of the Reserve Bank of India's address to the media due at 10 am. The Singapore Exchange (SGX) Nifty futures - an early indicator of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) Nifty index - climbed up as much as 233.75 points to touch 9,293.75 ahead of the opening of Indian markets. At 7:54 am, the SGX Nifty futures were up 201.50 points - or 2.22 per cent - at 9,261.50.

Analysts say the markets are expected to consolidate with the possibility of bouts of volatility in the near term.

Earlier this week, the government extended a 21-day nationwide lockdown by another 19 days to curb the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.