Sensex, Nifty Likely To Open Lower On Weak Global Cues

The equity markets are likely to start Wednesday's session on a weak note, extending the losses of the previous session, tracking weakness in global indices. The SGX Nifty is trading in the red and Asian markets have also registered early losses, taking off from the overnight battering in US markets.

The Nifty futures were trading at 8,902, down 62 points, on the Singapore Stock Exchange around 07:30 hours IST. Asian markets had declined on the back of sharp losses in the oil markets overnight. Shanghai composite was down 0.41 per cent, Nikkei 225 had lost 1.36% and Topix index had slipped 0.93 per cent in early trading.

Wall Street tumbled for a second straight day on Tuesday as a collapse in U.S. oil prices and glum forecasts by companies worsened fears of a deep economic downturn. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 2.67 per cent to end at 23,018.88 points and Nasdaq Composite dropped 3.48 per cent to 8,263.23.

The market participants will keep a watch on oil prices, quarterly earnings and spread of Covid-19 infection in the country, according to analysts. India crossed a grim milestone to become the world's 17th country to record 20,000 Covid-19 cases and the dead toll had crossed 600.

Oil prices have found some respite this morning as US oil futures rose more than 20 per cent and Brent prices steadied after a two-day price plunge, as markets struggle with a massive crude glut amid the coronavirus outbreak. West Texas Intermediate was up $2.05, or 18 per cent, at $13.62 a barrel and brent crude which settled down 24 per cent in the previous session, was up 4 cents at $19.37 a barrel.

In news developments, Facebook bought 9.99 per cent stake in Reliance Jio for $5.7 billion, making it the largest minority shareholder in Jio Platforms Limited.

The benchmark indices had ended with cuts of 3 per cent on Tuesday as oil market tumbled amid COVID-19 fears. The Sensex closed the day with a loss of 1,011 points, or 3.20 per cent, at 30,636.71 while Nifty settled 280 points, or 3.03 per cent, lower at 8,981.45.