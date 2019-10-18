Sensex Falls Over 80 Points, Nifty Near 11,550: LIVE Market Updates

Losses in financial and automobile stocks pulled the markets lower
Domestic stock markets moved lower after a mixed start on Friday, a day after benchmark indices hit a three-week high rising for five straight sessions. The S&P BSE Sensex index fell as much as 88.46 points to hit 38,963.60 on the downside in first few minutes of trade, and the broader NSE Nifty benchmark slid to as low as 11,553.15, down 33.2 points from the previous close. Losses in financial and automobile stocks pulled the markets lower, however gains in information technology stocks provided some support. On Thursday, the Sensex and Nifty had ended 1.17 per cent and 1.07 per cent higher respectively to clock their highest closing levels since September 24.
Equities in other Asian markets edged higher on Friday tracking the global lift in sentiment after the UK and the European Union struck a long-awaited Brexit deal. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up about 0.1 per cent in early trade, echoing Wall Street's small gains, while Japan's Nikkei added 0.5 per cent.
Here's what to expect from the domestic stock markets (Sensex and Nifty) today:
Sensex, Nifty Move Lower After Mixed Start
The S&P BSE Sensex index opened 35.77 points higher at 39,087.83 where as the broader NSE Nifty benchmark started the session at 11,580.30, down 6.05 points from its previous close.
The markets soon gave in to losses. At 9:17 am, the Sensex traded 64.12 points - or 0.16 per cent - lower at 38,987.94 while the Nifty was down 21.10 points - or 0.18 per cent - at 11,565.25.
Reliance Jio Reported 46% Rise In Profit In Q1
Analysts will also monitor the earnings of Reliance Jio Infocomm, the telecom arm of Reliance Industries, closely. Reliance Jio said this month that it would charge its customers 6 paise per minute for calls made to other networks till the telecom sector regulator TRAI moves to a zero termination-charge regime.
For the April-June quarter, Reliance Jio's net profit rose 45.58 per cent to Rs. 891 crore. It gross added 33.8 million subscribers in the quarter, which translated into a growth of 44 per cent and 49 per cent in revenue and EBITDA respectively, according to the company.
Reliance Industries Shares In Focus Today
Reliance Industries will report its financial results for the second quarter of the current financial year later in the day.
For the quarter ended June 30, the conglomerate had reported a 6.8 per cent rise in net profit to Rs. 10,104 crore - surpassing Street estimates - over a 21.25 per cent increase in revenue from operations to Rs. 1,61,349 crore.
Asian Share Markets Edge Higher After Brexit Deal
Equities in other Asian markets traded with mild gains in early deals, tracking the global lift in sentiment after the UK and the European Union struck a long-awaited Brexit deal.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up about 0.1 per cent in early trade, echoing Wall Street's small gains. Australian shares were off 0.6 per cent, while Japan's Nikkei added 0.5 per cent. However, concern about the Chinese economy is likely to cap gains with data expected to show weaker growth.
Sensex, Nifty Up More Than 3% In Past Five Sessions
At Thursday's closing levels, the Sensex has risen 1,171.66 points - or 3.09 per cent - and the Nifty added 351.8 points - or 3.13 per cent - in five consecutive sessions. On Thursday, both the benchmark indices registered their highest closing levels since September 24.
SGX Nifty Futures Indicate Lower Start For Domestic Markets
Domestic stock markets are likely to start Friday's session on a lower note, with the Singapore Exchange (SGX) Nifty futures trading 39.50 points - or 0.34 per cent - lower at 11,565.50 at 8:30 am. The SGX Nifty futures are an early indicator of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) Nifty index in India.