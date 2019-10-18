Sensex Falls Over 80 Points, Nifty Near 11,550: LIVE Market Updates

Domestic stock markets moved lower after a mixed start on Friday, a day after benchmark indices hit a three-week high rising for five straight sessions. The S&P BSE Sensex index fell as much as 88.46 points to hit 38,963.60 on the downside in first few minutes of trade, and the broader NSE Nifty benchmark slid to as low as 11,553.15, down 33.2 points from the previous close. Losses in financial and automobile stocks pulled the markets lower, however gains in information technology stocks provided some support. On Thursday, the Sensex and Nifty had ended 1.17 per cent and 1.07 per cent higher respectively to clock their highest closing levels since September 24.

Equities in other Asian markets edged higher on Friday tracking the global lift in sentiment after the UK and the European Union struck a long-awaited Brexit deal. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up about 0.1 per cent in early trade, echoing Wall Street's small gains, while Japan's Nikkei added 0.5 per cent.

Here's what to expect from the domestic stock markets (Sensex and Nifty) today: