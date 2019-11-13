NDTVBusiness हिन्दीMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechHOPAutoSwasthবাংলাதமிழ்AppsTrainsArt
Profit
Sensex, Nifty Likely To Open Lower Today; Britannia Shares In Focus

The Sensex had on Monday ended 21.47 points higher at 40,345.08 and the Nifty settled at 11,913.45, up 5.30 points, after a volatile session.

Market | Edited by | Updated: November 13, 2019 08:58 IST
Domestic stock markets are likely to start Wednesday's session on a lower note tracking global peers. At 8:34 am, the Singapore Exchange (SGX) Nifty futures traded 35.00 points - or 0.29 per cent - lower at 11,909.50, after slipping to as low as 11,904.00. The SGX Nifty futures are an early indicator of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) Nifty index in India. Equities in other Asian markets as well as Wall Street futures fell amid growing worries that US-China trade talks are stalling. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan fell 1.01 per cent to the lowest in more than a week. Hong Kong shares slumped 1.8 per cent to a two-week low, battered by fears that anti-government protests appear to be spiralling out of control. The Sensex had on Monday ended 21.47 points - or 0.05 per cent - higher at 40,345.08 and the Nifty settled at 11,913.45, up 5.30 points from the previous close, after a volatile session.

Here's what to expect from the domestic stock markets (Sensex and Nifty) today:




Nov 13, 2019
08:58 (IST)
Factory Output (IIP) Contracts At Worst Pace In Over Six Years
Factory output - measured by the Index of Industrial Production - contracted 4.3 per cent in September, government data showed on Monday - the worst performance in more than six years.

The data to a series of weak indicators that suggests the country's economic slowdown is deep-rooted and interest rate cuts alone may not be enough to revive growth.

Nov 13, 2019
08:53 (IST)
Britannia Shares In Focus Today After Q2 Earnings Announcement
Britannia shares will be in focus today. On Monday, the FMCG major reported a net profit of Rs 404.22 crore for the quarter ended September 30, marking an increase of 33.42 per cent compared with the corresponding period a year ago.
Its revenue from operations stood at Rs 3,048.84 crore in the second quarter of current financial year, as against Rs 2,869.59 crore in the year-ago period.
Nov 13, 2019
08:48 (IST)
Asian Markets Move Lower Amid US-China Trade Concerns
Equities in other Asian markets as well as Wall Street futures fell amid growing worries that US-China trade talks are stalling. 
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan fell 1.01 per cent to the lowest in more than a week. Hong Kong shares slumped 1.8 per cent to a two-week low, battered by fears that anti-government protests appear to be spiralling out of control. 


Nov 13, 2019
08:47 (IST)
SGX Nifty Futures Indicate Lower Start For Domestic Markets

Domestic stock markets are likely to open lower today after a day's holiday. At 8:34 am, the Singapore Exchange (SGX) Nifty futures - an early indicator of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) Nifty index in India - traded 35.00 points (0.29 per cent) lower at 11,909.50, after slipping to as low as 11,904.00. 

