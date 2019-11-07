NDTVBusiness हिन्दीMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechHOPAutoSwasthবাংলাதமிழ்AppsTrainsArt
Profit
Sensex, Nifty Likely To Open Higher Today

On Wednesday, the Sensex and Nifty had ended 0.55 per cent and 0.41 per cent higher. The 30-scrip index ended at a record 40,469.78.

Market | Edited by | Updated: November 07, 2019 09:01 IST
Equities in other Asian markets were near multi-month peaks amid lacklustre trade, with MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan easing a slight 0.1 per cent, just off a six-month high hit earlier in the week. Japan's Nikkei dithered either side of flat in quiet trade, having touched a 13-month top on Wednesday. 

Here's what to expect from the domestic stock markets (Sensex and Nifty) today:




Nov 07, 2019
09:01 (IST)
Cabinet Clears Rs. 25,000-Crore Special Window For Real Estate Projects
The government on Wednesday announced a Rs 25,000-crore special window for stalled real estate projects. The government will set up an Alternative Investment Fund (AIF) under the special window comes at a time the country's real estate sector is struggling against low demand and hundreds of delayed projects.
"The special window would provide funds to stalled housing projects enabling them to complete unfinished projects and consequently ensure delivery of homes to a large number of home-buyers," Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said.

Nov 07, 2019
08:55 (IST)
Asian Shares Near Multi-Month Peaks
Equities in other Asian markets were near multi-month peaks amid lacklustre trade, with MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan easing a slight 0.1 per cent, just off a six-month high hit earlier in the week. 
Japan's Nikkei dithered either side of flat in quiet trade, having touched a 13-month top on Wednesday. 

Nov 07, 2019
08:54 (IST)
SGX Nifty Futures Indicate Positive Start For Domestic Markets

Domestic stock markets are likely to start the session on a positive note, a day after the S&P BSE Sensex clocked a record high. At 8:42 am, the Singapore Exchange (SGX) Nifty futures - an early indicator of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) Nifty index in India -  traded 6.50 points higher at 12,014.00, after climbing to as high as 12,030.00. 

