Sensex, Nifty Likely To Open Higher Today

Cabinet Clears Rs. 25,000-Crore Special Window For Real Estate Projects

The government on Wednesday announced a Rs 25,000-crore special window for stalled real estate projects. The government will set up an Alternative Investment Fund (AIF) under the special window comes at a time the country's real estate sector is struggling against low demand and hundreds of delayed projects.

"The special window would provide funds to stalled housing projects enabling them to complete unfinished projects and consequently ensure delivery of homes to a large number of home-buyers," Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said.



