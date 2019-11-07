Sensex, Nifty Likely To Open Higher Today

Domestic stock markets are likely to start Thursday's session on a positive note, a day after the S&P BSE Sensex clocked a record high. At 8:42 am, the Singapore Exchange (SGX) Nifty futures traded 6.50 points higher at 12,014.00, after climbing to as high as 12,030.00. The SGX Nifty futures are an early indicator of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) Nifty index in India. Equities in other Asian markets were near multi-month peaks amid lacklustre trade, with MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan easing a slight 0.1 per cent, just off a six-month high hit earlier in the week. Japan's Nikkei dithered either side of flat in quiet trade, having touched a 13-month top on Wednesday. On Wednesday, the Sensex had ended 221.55 points (0.55 per cent) higher at 40,469.78 and the Nifty settled at 11,966.05, up 48.85 points - or 0.41 per cent - from the previous close.
Here's what to expect from the domestic stock markets (Sensex and Nifty) today:
Cabinet Clears Rs. 25,000-Crore Special Window For Real Estate Projects
The government on Wednesday announced a Rs 25,000-crore special window for stalled real estate projects. The government will set up an Alternative Investment Fund (AIF) under the special window comes at a time the country's real estate sector is struggling against low demand and hundreds of delayed projects.
"The special window would provide funds to stalled housing projects enabling them to complete unfinished projects and consequently ensure delivery of homes to a large number of home-buyers," Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said.
Asian Shares Near Multi-Month Peaks
SGX Nifty Futures Indicate Positive Start For Domestic Markets
