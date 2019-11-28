Sensex Crosses 41,150, Nifty Moves Above 12,132 As Markets Hit New All-Time Highs

Domestic stock markets scaled new all-time highs on Thursday shrugging off a mixed trend in Asian peers. The S&P BSE Sensex rose as much as 143.18 points to touch 41,163.79 for the first time ever and the broader NSE Nifty benchmark climbed to as high as 12,138.30, surpassing its previous all-time high of 12,132.45. Gains in banking, information technology and pharmaceutical shares pushed the markets higher however losses in energy stocks capped the upside.

However the markets gave up most of those gains in the first few minutes of trade.

At 9:44 am, the Sensex traded 38.13 points or 0.09 per cent - higher at 41,058.74 while the Nifty was up 9.60 points - or 0.08 per cent - at 12,110.30.

Twenty two shares on the Nifty 50 benchmark index at the time traded with gains.

Top percentage gainers on the index were Bharti Infratel, UPL, Yes Bank, ICICI Bank and TCS, up between 1.42 per cent and 4.75 per cent at the time.

On the other hand, top laggards were Zee Entertainment, Tata Motors, HUL, Dr Reddy's and Vedanta, trading between 0.65 per cent and 1.63 per cent lower.

ICICI Bank, TCS and Reliance Industries were the top contributors to the gain in Sensex.

Analysts expect some volatility ahead of the expiration of monthly derivatives contracts due at the end of Thursday's session and the release of macroeconomic data after market hours the next day.

