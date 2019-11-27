Sensex, Nifty Give Up Most Of Day's Gains

HDFC, Kotak Mahindra Bank and TCS were the top contributors towards the gain in Sensex.

Domestic stock markets gave up most of early gains in afternoon deals on Wednesday. The S&P BSE Sensex index rose as much as 254.46 points to touch an intraday high of 41,075.76 in the first half of the session and the broader NSE Nifty benchmark advanced to as high as 12,108.50, up 70.8 points from the previous close. Gains in auto, metal and banking stocks pushed the domestic markets higher, however losses in realty stocks limited the upside.

At 1:15 pm, the Sensex traded 83.26 points - or 0.20 per cent - higher at 40,904.56 while the Nifty was up 35 points (0.29 per cent) at 12,072.70.

Top percentage gainers on the 50-scrip index at the time were Yes Bank, UltraTech Cement, Tata Motors, Vedanta and UPL, trading between 1.99 per cent and 6.41 per cent higher.

HDFC, Kotak Mahindra Bank and TCS were the top contributors towards the gain in Sensex.

Ten of 11 sector gauges compiled by National Stock Exchange (NSE) traded higher, led by the Nifty Metal index which was up 1.30 per cent advance. The metals sector was followed by the Nifty Auto index, was up 1.12 per cent at the time.

Tata Motors, Maruti Suzuki and TVS Motor Company shares jumped as much as 3.61 per cent, 2.30 per cent and 3.58 per cent respectively during the session.

Market breadth was however largely neutral, with 1,120 stocks trading higher and 1,162 moving lower on the BSE. On the NSE, 912 stocks advanced while 812 declined in afternoon.

