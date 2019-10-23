Sensex Falls Over 80 Points, Nifty Near 11,550: LIVE Updates

Axis Bank Shares In Focus Today

In a regulatory filing after market hours on Tuesday, Axis Bank said its net loss stood at Rs 112 crore hurt by a one-off tax expense of Rs 2,138 crore ($301.22 million), as against a net profit of Rs 790 crore in the corresponding period a year ago.

Axis Bank shares will be in focus on Wednesday, a day after the private sector lender reported a surprise loss for the quarter ended September 30.