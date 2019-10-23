Sensex Falls Over 80 Points, Nifty Near 11,550: LIVE Updates

On Tuesday, the Sensex and Nifty fell 0.85% and 0.63% respectively to snap a six-day winning run
Domestic stock markets started Wednesday's session on a positive note with the S&P BSE Sensex index opening 100 points higher and the broader NSE Nifty benchmark starting the day 3.80 points shy of 11,600, a day after the indices broke a six-day winning run. The gains were however short-lived with the Sensex falling as much as 83.79 to hit 38,880.05 on the downside in the first few minutes of trade, and the Nifty sliding to 11,560.60, down 27.75 points from its previous close. Losses in auto stocks offset gains in select state-run banking shares. Analysts awaited more large cap earnings for cues.
Here are latest updates on the movement in domestic share markets (Sensex and Nifty) today:
Sensex Opens 100 Points Higher, Nifty Starts Day At 11,596
The stock markets started the day with mild gains, with the Sensex opening 100 points higher at 39,063.84. The Nifty started the session at 11,596.20, up 7.85 points from its previous close.
Sensex, Nifty Move Higher In Pre-Open Market
At 9:04 am, the Sensex was up 155.69 points - or 0.40 per cent - at 39,119.53 in the pre-opening session, while the broader NSE Nifty benchmark was up 37.60 points - or 0.32 per cent - at 11,625.95.
Infosys American Depositary Shares Down 3%
Infosys American Depositary shares fell 3.01 per cent to end at $9.01 in the US overnight, a day after registering their worst fall since 2013.
On the BSE, Infosys shares had nosedived as much as 16.86 on Tuesday before settling at Rs. 643.30, down 16.21 compared with the previous close. That wiped out investors' wealth worth nearly Rs. 53,000 crore. (Also read: What led to sharp fall in Infosys shares on Tuesday
Axis Bank Shares In Focus Today
Axis Bank shares will be in focus on Wednesday, a day after the private sector lender reported a surprise loss for the quarter ended September 30.
In a regulatory filing after market hours on Tuesday, Axis Bank said its net loss stood at Rs 112 crore hurt by a one-off tax expense of Rs 2,138 crore ($301.22 million), as against a net profit of Rs 790 crore in the corresponding period a year ago.
Sensex, Nifty Snapped Six-Day Winning Streak On Tuesday
On Tuesday, the Sensex index ended 334.54 points - or 0.85 per cent - lower at 38,963.84 and the broader Nifty benchmark settled at 11,588.35, down 73.50 - or 0.63 per cent - from its previous close, after gaining 3.74 per cent and 3.80 per cent respectively in the past six sessions.
Asian Markets Down Following Wall Street
Equities in other Asian markets slipped, with MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan falling 0.5 per cent and Japan's Nikkei 225 index almost flat after having fallen as much as 0.4 per cent, following a 0.36 per cent fall index in the S&P 500 in the US overnight.
SGX Nifty Futures Indicate Flat Opening For Domestic Markets
Domestic stock markets are likely to start Wednesday's session on a flat note a day after benchmark indices S&P BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty snapped a six-day winning streak. At 8:36 am, the Singapore Exchange (SGX) Nifty futures traded 4.00 points down at 11,614.00.
The SGX Nifty futures are an early indicator of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) Nifty index in India.