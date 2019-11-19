Sensex, Nifty Likely To Open Lower Today; Vodafone Idea, Bharti Airtel Shares In Focus

Domestic stock markets are likely to start Tuesday's session on a lower note amid a lacklustre trend in Asian peers. At 8:39 am, the Singapore Exchange (SGX) Nifty futures - an early indicator of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) Nifty index in India - traded 13.00 points - or 0.11 per cent - lower at 11,910.00, after sliding to as low as 11,882.50. Equities in other Asian markets started the session softer amid diminishing optimism about an end to the US-China trade war. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan fell 0.1 and Japan's Nikkei was last seen down 0.2 per cent.

Telecom stocks will be in focus on Tuesday, a day after Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea said they will increase their tariffs starting December 1. The development came days after both the companies posted record losses for the quarter ended September 30.

The S&P BSE Sensex index had ended 72.50 points - or 0.18 per cent - lower at 40,284.19 after a volatile session on Monday, and the broader NSE Nifty benchmark settled at 11,884.50, down 10.95 points (0.09 per cent) from the previous close.

