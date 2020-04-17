Sensex Nifty, Close Higher For Second Day; Financial Stocks Lead Gains

The Reserve Bank of India cut its reverse repo rate by 25 basis points (bps) in a bid to push banks to deploy excess funds toward lending.

Domestic stock markets rose more than 3 per cent on Friday as financial stocks jumped after the Reserve Bank of India cut the reverse repo rate by 25 basis points, and announced a slew of measures to push lending amid the coronavirus-induced lockdown. The S&P BSE Sensex index soared as much as 1,116.12 points to touch 31,718.73 during the session, and the broader NSE Nifty benchmark rose to 9,324.00, up 331.2 points from the previous close.

The Reserve Bank of India cut the reverse repo rate - or the interest rate at which it borrows funds from commercial banks - by 25 basis points (bps) in a bid to push banks to deploy excess funds toward lending, just two weeks after it cut the rates by 90 bps.

The Sensex ended 986.11 points - or 3.22 per cent - higher at 31,588.72, and the Nifty settled at 9266.75, up 273.95 points - or 3.05 per cent - from the previous close.

"Markets are still digesting the announcement, they have retained some of the gains," said Anand James, chief market strategist at Geojit Financial Services. "Perhaps, prior to the measures there was some cautionary profit-booking, positive global cues are also helping markets hold gains."

As of Friday, India had reported over 11,200 cases of COVID-19 infection and over 400 deaths. Earlier this week, Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended a countrywide lockdown in a move to limit the spread of the coronavirus.

Analysts said the markets are pricing in the possibility of relaxation of the nationwide lockdown after April 20.

