Sensex Plunges Over 1,150 Points, Nifty Slumps Below 11,300 As Coronavirus Spooks Global Markets

At 9:28 am, the Sensex traded 986.21 points - or 2.48 per cent - lower at 38,759.45, while the Nifty was down 306.15 points - or 2.63 per cent - at 11,327.15. All of the 11 sectoral indices on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) suffered losses, and all 50 shares in the Nifty basket fell.

Top losers on the 50-scrip benchmark index were Tata Motors, Hindalco, Tata Steel, Vedanta, Tech Mahindra, JSW Steel and Bajaj Finance, down between 3.84 per cent and 6.23 per cent.

Reliance Industries, HDFC Bank and Infosys were the biggest drags on the Sensex, together accounting for a fall of more than 300 points in the index.

Equities in global markets were headed for the worst week since the depths of the 2008 financial crisis as investors ditched risky assets on fears the coronavirus would become a pandemic and derail economic growth.

Hopes the coronavirus would be contained to China vanished on Friday as infections spread rapidly around the world, countries started stockpiling medical equipment and investors took flight in expectation of a global recession.

Asian stocks tracked another overnight plunge in Wall Street's benchmarks on Friday with the markets in China, Japan and South Korea all posting heavy losses. MSCI's regional index excluding Japan shed 1.4 per cent. Japan's Nikkei plunged 3.3 per cent on rising fears the Olympics planned in July-August may be called off due to the coronavirus.

MSCI's all-country world index fell 0.3 per cent after a 3.3 per cent drop on Thursday, having lost 9.2 per cent so far this week and on course for its biggest weekly decline since a 9.8 per cent plunge in November 2008.

Back home, analysts awaited official data on gross domestic product (GDP) due at 5:30 pm for any signs of revival in the economy, which is staring at its worst pace of annual expansion since the 2008-09 global financial crisis.

According to a poll conducted by news agency Reuters, GDP growth likely picked up to 4.7 per cent in October-December from 4.5 per cent in the previous quarter. About 90 per cent of economists in the poll forecast growth for the October-December quarter at 5 per cent or below.