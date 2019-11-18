Sensex, Nifty Likely To Open Lower Today

Domestic stock markets are likely to start Monday's session on a lower note despite gains in Asian peers. At 8:24 am, the Singapore Exchange (SGX) Nifty futures were down 7.00 points - or 0.06 per cent - at 11,937.00, after sliding to as low as 11,925.00. The SGX Nifty futures are an early indicator of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) Nifty index in India. Equities in other Asian markets blipped higher on Monday after Beijing surprised markets by trimming a key interest rate for the first time since 2015, stirring speculation that more stimulus was on the way for the world's second-largest economy.

China's central bank cut rates on seven-day reverse repurchase agreements by five basis points to 2.50%, a move that nudged the yuan higher while lowering Chinese bond yields.

The news helped Shanghai blue chips recoup early losses to rise 0.3%, though the initial reaction was cautious overall. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan also moved 0.3% higher.

Japan's Nikkei added 0.38%, and was just short of its recent 13-month top. E-Mini futures for the S&P 500 were all but flat, as were EUROSTOXX 50 futures.

