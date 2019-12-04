Sensex, Nifty Likely To Open Lower Today

Domestic stock markets are likely to start Wednesday's session on a lower note amid weakness in global peers. The Singapore Exchange (SGX) Nifty futures - an early indicator of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) Nifty index in India - declined as much as 59 points to hit 11,992.00 on the downside before the opening of Indian markets. At 8:52 am, the SGX Nifty futures were down 38.00 points (0.32 per cent) at 12,013.00.

Analysts awaited the outcome of a bi-monthly review meeting of the Reserve Bank of India's Monetary Policy Committee due on Thursday. Many economists expect the central bank to deliver its sixth rate cut of the year.

Equities in other Asian markets declined on waning optimism about progress in the US-China trade talks. MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan was last seen trading 0.85 per cent lower on Thursday. Japan's Nikkei 225 index was down 1.25 per cent at the time.

On Tuesday, the S&P BSE Sensex index had ended 126.72 points - or 0.31 per cent - lower at 40,675.45 and the broader NSE Nifty benchmark settled at 11,994.20, down 54.00 points (0.45 per cent) from the previous close.