Sensex, Nifty Likely To Open Flat Today

Domestic stock markets are likely to start Wednesday's session on a flat note amid lacklustre trade in Asian peers as the US-China trade talks approached a weekend deadline with little sign of progress. The Singapore Exchange (SGX) Nifty futures - an early indicator of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) Nifty index in India - climbed as much as 12.5 points to 11,919.50 before turning flat ahead of the opening of Indian markets. At 8:30 am, the SGX Nifty futures were up 4.50 points (0.04 per cent) at 11,911.50.

Equities in other Asian markets were largely unchanged with MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan barely budging and Japan's Nikkei index ticking lower.

Investors are beginning to suspect that even if US tariffs due to take effect on Sunday are delayed, it may be 2020 before Washington and Beijing can agree a broader rapprochement.

The S&P BSE Sensex index and the broader NSE Nifty benchmark had on Tuesday settled 247.55 points - or 0.61 per cent - lower at 40,239.88 and 80.70 points (0.68 per cent) down at 11,856.80 respectively.

The government is due to release data on consumer inflation and industrial production after market hours on Thursday, and on wholesale inflation at noon the next day.