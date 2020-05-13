Sensex, Nifty Up 2% As Markets Trim Gains; All Eyes On Economic Package Details

The markets, however, gave up more than half of those gains in the first hour of trade. At 1:56 pm, the Sensex traded up 730.49 points - or 2.33 per cent - at 32,101.61 while the Nifty was at 9,409.95, up 213.40 points (2.32 per cent) compared to the previous close. Gains across most sectors barring pharmaceutical stocks pushed the markets higher, led by strong buying interest in financial and automobile shares.

In the Nifty basket of 50 shares, 45 stocks traded higher at the time. Top percentage gainers were Axis Bank, Larsen & Toubro, ICICI Bank, UltraTech Cement, Mahindra & Mahindra and Bajaj Finance, trading between 4.99 per cent and 6.71 per cent higher each.

HDFC Bank (up 3.85 per cent), ICICI Bank (5.90 per cent) and HDFC (2.58 per cent) together contributed more than 300 points to the gain in Sensex.

On Tuesday, the Prime Minister said the package was equivalent to 10 per cent of the country's gross domestic product (GDP), and was aimed at the multitudes out of work and businesses reeling under the prolonged shutdown. Details of the new package, and reforms of land and labour markets, will be announced by the Finance Minister within days, PM Modi added.

In March, the government had announced around Rs 1.7 lakh crore in direct cash transfers and food security measures for the poor. PM Modi also said strict stay-at-home orders will be extended beyond May 17 with a new set of rules.

Analysts eagerly awaited Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's media briefing at 4:00 pm for the fine print of the government's economic package.

"Details of the economic package announced by the government are yet to be seen... People want to see the details," AK Prabhakar, head of research at IDBI Capital, told NDTV, adding "The futures jumped sharply on Tuesday as the announcement came about... It is a classic case of 'buy on rumour and sell on news'."

Equities elsewhere in Asia traded mixed, with MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan rising 0.39 per cent. Japan's Nikkei 225 index fell 0.49 per cent Hong Kong's Hang Seng fell 0.27 per cent, while China's Shanghai Composite barometer moved up 0.22 cent.

European markets started the day with sharp losses, with the United Kingdom's FTSE benchmark index down 0.94 per cent in early trade. France's CAC and Germany's DAX indices were down 1.83 per cent and 1.57 per cent at the time respectively.